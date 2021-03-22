Idaho Governor Little Signs Bill Investing in Clean water

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1121 into law last week, the fourth of his “Building Idaho’s Future” bills that make strategic investments in critical state priorities. Senate Bill 1121 directs $50 million to projects that promote clean, plentiful supplies of water for generations to come.

“Water is truly the source of life. How we manage – or mismanage – our water resources determines our success or failure as a state. Our strategic investment in long-term water projects and safe water systems for our communities will benefit Idahoans for generations to come. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature – especially the floor sponsors, Senator Dave Lent and Representative Matt Bundy – for recognizing the need to build Idaho’s future through investments in clean, abundant water,” Governor Little said.

“Building Idaho’s Future” is Governor Little’s plan to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in transportation, education, broadband, water, capital construction, and other critical areas to propel our state forward.

Senate Bill 1121 directs funding toward the following critical water projects: