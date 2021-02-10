ICE to Launch LNG Freight Futures Based on Spark Commodities’ Assessments in Key Milestone for Global Natural Gas Markets

New contracts will sit alongside ICE’s fast-growing TTF and JKM LNG (Platts) benchmarks

TTF Futures OI +29% y/y; JKM LNG (Platts) Futures and Options OI +37% y/y

LONDON & SINGAPORE (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data, and listings services, announced today that it plans to launch LNG freight futures contracts based on Spark Commodities’ (“Spark”) price assessments, marking a milestone in the evolution of the LNG market.

These new contracts – called the Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Future contracts – are traded and settled in USD per day. The numbers in the contract names indicate the number of days it takes an LNG vessel to complete a return voyage on the respective routes. The settlement price of the contracts are based on the Spark30S (Atlantic) and Spark25S (Pacific) LNG freight spot price assessments. Market participants can use the contracts to manage price risk in respect of round-trip voyages between the US Gulf Coast and northwest Europe (Spark30 assessment); and Australia and Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China (Spark25 assessment).ICE plans to launch these cash-settled futures contracts on March 22, 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

These new freight contracts will form part of ICE’s global natural gas complex as the market manages freight price risk alongside existing TTF, NBP, Henry Hub, JKM LNG (Platts), and WIM LNG (Platts) contracts.

“We have been in close engagement with the LNG market for more than two years about the right assessment on which to base LNG freight futures. During that time, LNG freight markets have become increasingly volatile, significantly increasing demand for suitable LNG freight risk management tools,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director of Utility Markets at ICE. “We believe that our freight futures contracts, priced against Spark’s assessment, will provide the hedging tools the market has been waiting for. They will trade and clear alongside the highly liquid and global gas benchmarks on ICE, including TTF, Henry Hub, NBP, JKM, and WIM. This is a milestone moment in the evolution and maturity of the LNG market, and one we think can benefit all those involved in LNG markets.”

“After a summer of LNG freight rates at record lows, this winter followed with the highest LNG freight rates ever assessed, peaking at $322,500/day on January 8, 2021. This volatility necessitates new risk management tools as well as future-orientated, tech-driven price discovery platforms”, said Tim Mendelssohn, Managing Director at Spark. “By partnering with ICE, something we are very proud to do, we are hitting a critical milestone for our business; providing our customers with a cleared, tradeable LNG freight product within a platform that gives them far greater insight than their alternatives. Importantly, it demonstrates that the market wants to progress.”

About Spark Commodities

Spark Commodities is focused on providing technology-based solutions that promote liquidity in the LNG market. Spark wants to redefine how LNG freight prices are understood. With a strong technical background, support from major industry players, and commercial experience trading in the LNG market, we aim to provide a meaningful and robust index that allows the market to manage freight risk whilst benefiting from the increased levels of transparency that our platform provides. Empowering Trade, Together.