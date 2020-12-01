ICE Sets Exchange-wide Open Interest Record

Futures Open Interest hits record 46.8 million contracts

Open interest in Global Energy +8% and Natural Gas +14% year-over-year

ATLANTA & NEW YORK & LONDON (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today announced that on November 24, 2020, ICE set an open interest (OI) record of 46.8 million across all futures contracts.

As of November 24, the all-futures open interest record has been driven by year-over-year (y/y) growth in the following areas:

Energy OI up 8% y/y, including:

Natural Gas OI up 14% y/y

Environmental OI up 7% y/y, hitting OI record this month of more than 2.75m contracts

Other Crude and Refined OI up 4% y/y

Sugar OI up 12% y/y

Sterling OI up 11% y/y, hitting OI record this month of more than 4.87m contracts

“We have continually expanded our network of futures contracts to help our customers achieve their risk management needs in the most capital efficient way possible,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “Whether its managing interest rate risk, energy risk, or providing the markets which allow our customers to price climate risk, we are focused every single day on ensuring this network effectively supports the increasing and evolving global risk management needs of our customers.”

