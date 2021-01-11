IBM Buys 7Summits – Drive Digital Transformations for Salesforce Clients

AI-powered intelligent workflows accelerate customer, employee and partner outcomes

ARMONK, NY (STL.News) IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has acquired 7Summits, a leading Salesforce consultancy with more than a decade of delivering transformative digital experiences across industries. The acquisition extends IBM’s portfolio of Salesforce services and experience design capabilities and further advances IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy. Financial details were not disclosed.

“7Summits is part of a broader IBM investment strategy in services and ecosystem partnerships to enable our clients’ digital transformations through hybrid cloud and AI,” said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services. “Salesforce plays a critical role in transforming customer, employee and partner lifecycle processes into intelligent workflows that deliver accelerated business outcomes.”

IBM is a Global Strategic Partner of Salesforce and U.S.-based 7Summits joins IBM Global Business Services, integrating into its fast-growing Salesforce business. 7Summits boosts IBM’s strategy consulting, experience design, and application development capabilities across the Salesforce platform. The acquisition builds on IBM’s continued investment in Salesforce services to meet the rising client demand for experience-led business transformation and new customer engagement strategies backed by data, AI, and machine learning. Over the next three years, IBM Global Business Services will continue to significantly expand hiring, training and certifications to support key growth areas for Salesforce, including Tableau, Mulesoft, and Vlocity, while continuing to build out new Salesforce specific offerings that leverage IBM complementary capabilities and deep industry expertise.

“Our partner ecosystem is a driving force of our growth, and the addition of 7Summits to IBM’s fast-growing Salesforce business will provide even more value for our customers’ digital transformations,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. “The combination of both companies’ Salesforce consulting and design capabilities will help businesses in any industry keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Intelligent Workflows Key to Accelerate Digital Transformation

According to IBM’s latest State of Salesforce report, the best performing companies are 79 percent more likely to have established intelligent workflows in their organization; 86 percent of those who have established intelligent workflows say they have increased customer service and satisfaction.

Creating modern customer and employee experiences that unlock value from data across workflows is critical to help companies grow relationships, build a resilient business and drive long term business outcomes. The Salesforce platform is at the core of creating intelligent workflows that streamline processes across the customer lifecycle, and, ultimately, accelerate digital transformation.

7Summits helps companies solve complex business problems by designing and developing innovative digital experiences that puts customers, employees, and partners at the core. 7Summits leverages the latest Salesforce solutions to build intuitive, intelligent and connected experiences that translate to business results. Some of its top clients include Harvard University, Mitsubishi Electric, Snowflake, Daltile, Boomi, and Tenable.

“Joining the IBM family, which shares our values-driven culture, allows 7Summits to position our offerings at a global scale,” said Paul Stillmank, CEO of 7Summits. “Together, we’ll deliver more business value for our collective clients through AI-powered solutions that deliver Intelligent Experiences at speed, while delighting engaged audiences.”