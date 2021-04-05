Huron: Patrick Red Legs Charged with Failure to Register

Huron Man, Patrick Red Legs Charged with Failure to Register

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Huron, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Patrick Red Legs, age 27, was indicted on March 9, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 29, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 5 years, and up to life, of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on multiple occasions between May 31, 2020, and September 16, 2020, Red Legs, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, knowingly failed to register and update his registration as required by law.

The charge is merely an accusation and Red Legs is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley is prosecuting the case.

Red Legs was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date of June 8, 2021, has been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today