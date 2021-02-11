Business

Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Fourth Quarter



Feb 11, 2021
Revenues were $2.8 billion in the quarter; $9.4 billion in 2020

The operating margin was 11.1% in the quarter; 8.5% in 2020

Diluted earnings per share were $6.15 in the quarter, $17.14 in 2020

Cash from operations was $1.1 billion, and free cash flow1 was $757 million in 2020

The backlog of $46.0 billion at year-end

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reported fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $2.8 billion, up 14.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019.  Operating income in the quarter was $305 million, and operating margin was 11.1%, compared to $186 million and 7.7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $6.15, compared to $3.61 in the same period of 2019.

For the full year, revenues of $9.4 billion increased 5.2% over 2019.  Operating income in 2020 was $799 million, and operating margin was 8.5%, compared to $736 million and 8.3%, respectively, in 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the full year was $17.14, compared to $13.26 in 2019.

Cash from operations in 2020 was $1.1 billion, and free cash flow1 was $757 million, compared to $896 million and $460 million, respectively, in 2019.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $3.5 billion, bringing the total backlog to approximately $46.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

“2020 will be remembered as one of the most challenging business environments that we have ever had to navigate. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made decisions that are focused on the safety and well being of our employees, and I could not be prouder of the way our team responded to the challenges.  We enter 2021 as a stronger and more agile company with positive momentum and an enormous opportunity in front of us to leverage our $46 billion backlogs to drive long-term, sustainable value creation,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president, and CEO.

Huntington Ingalls Industries – 2021 Financial Outlook

  • Expect FY21 shipbuilding revenue1 between $8.2 and $8.4 billion, and shipbuilding operating margin1 between 7.0% and 8.0%
  • Expect FY21 Technical Solutions revenue of approximately $1.0 billion and segment operating margin1 between 3.0% and 5.0%
  • Expect FY21 free cash flow1 between $150 and $250 million.
  • Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow1 of approximately $3 billion

