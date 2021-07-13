Huntington Man, Frederick Coleman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) Frederick Coleman, 32, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Huntington on February 13, 2020. Inside one of the bedrooms, officers recovered approximately 2.31 grams of heroin and approximately 20.99 grams of cocaine. Coleman admitted that he possessed the heroin and intended to distribute it.
Coleman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 18, 2021.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is handling the prosecution.
A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
