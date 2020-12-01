Huntington: Derrick Pritchett Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

Huntington Man, Derrick Pritchett Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.V STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Derrick Pritchett, 37, of Huntington, pled guilty to an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana.

“Pritchett had approximately 17 grams of heroin and 56 grams of marijuana in his car,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Another Huntington drug dealer is snared in Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge.”

Pritchett admitted that on December 5, 2019, Troopers with the West Virginia State Police searched his vehicle located on Artisan Avenue in Huntington. Troopers located approximately 17 grams of heroin and 56 grams of marijuana.

Pritchett faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 1, 2021.

The West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

