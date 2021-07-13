Huntington Man, Daniel Legette Sentenced for Federal Crack Cocaine Charge
HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man caught with crack cocaine last year in his residence was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. Daniel Legette, 45, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Legette was on supervised release at the time of the offense for a prior federal drug conviction and was sentenced to an additional 12 months and one day in federal prison after his release was revoked. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total sentence of 90 months and one day.
According to court documents, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant on November 12, 2020 at Legette’s residence located on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. During the search, officers seized approximately 100 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine totaling approximately 23 grams. Officers also seized additional quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and a rifle. Legette admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute all of the drugs seized by police.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
More Stories
Statement on Law Enforcement Assistance
Justice Department Statement on Law Enforcement Assistance to the Haitian Government (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice released the following...
Justice Department and Board of Elections
Justice Department and Board of Elections of Oneida County, New York, Reach Agreement under National Voter Registration Act and Help...
Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating
Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Company and its Owners Plead Guilty to Violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws Related to Workers’ 2015...
Rantoul: Dwayne White Sentenced for Child Pornography
Rantoul Man, Dwayne White Sentenced to 150 Months in Prison for Child Pornography Crimes URBANA, IL (STL.News) Dwayne White, 56,...
Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes
Two Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Gun Crimes CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) Two men were sentenced to federal prison for...
Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay
Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay $17.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with...