Huntington Man, Daniel Legette Sentenced for Federal Crack Cocaine Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man caught with crack cocaine last year in his residence was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. Daniel Legette, 45, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Legette was on supervised release at the time of the offense for a prior federal drug conviction and was sentenced to an additional 12 months and one day in federal prison after his release was revoked. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively for a total sentence of 90 months and one day.

According to court documents, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant on November 12, 2020 at Legette’s residence located on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. During the search, officers seized approximately 100 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine totaling approximately 23 grams. Officers also seized additional quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and a rifle. Legette admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute all of the drugs seized by police.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today