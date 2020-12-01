Huntington: Kelly Ray Ingels Pleads Guilty to Drug and Gun Crimes

Huntington Man, Kelly Ray Ingels Pleads Guilty to Drug and Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Kelly Ray Ingels, Sr., 46, of Huntington, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.

“Ingels is a meth dealer and addict who sold a gun to a juvenile,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their excellent work in this case. Ingels now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his crimes.”

On May 20, 2020, Ingels sold a firearm to a juvenile for cash and marijuana over Facebook Messenger. Due to a subsequent investigation involving the firearm, officers obtained a search warrant for Ingels’ residence at 920½ 23rd Street in Huntington. In the residence, officers located approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine as well as digital scales. In a Mirandized interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the methamphetamine to sell it, that he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time he possessed the gun, and that he sold the gun to the juvenile.

Ingels faces up to 31 years in prison when sentenced on March 1, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

