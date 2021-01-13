H&R Block Help Small Business Owners Navigate Current Stimulus Bill

Specially trained tax pros can help explain relief options and tax implications

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) The stimulus package signed into law in late December includes more relief for struggling small business owners, including a second round of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans starting this week. However, everyday Americans who operate small businesses or are self-employed may be left unsure of how to maximize their options. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros are here to help.

“We keenly understand that small business owners started their business to do their craft, not to become an expert at taxes, bookkeeping and payroll, and certainly not to unravel unintended and highly complex tax implications from relief bills,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president, U.S. Retail. “Our Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can help small business owners understand the various relief options and their tax implications.”

In addition to consulting with a Block Advisor tax pro, small business owners can also find helpful information on the company’s small business coronavirus resource hub, which includes information about the new relief bill, such as:

Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) details

Other SBA relief measures

Employee Retention Tax Credits

Relief priorities for under-served communities

Other tax implications for 2020 filing

Small business owners wanting a personalized overview of the new bill and what relief options might make sense for them can make an appointment to meet with a specially trained Block Advisors tax pro via video call, by phone, or within an office. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can be found in more than 7,500 Block Advisors and H&R Block locations nationwide.

“H&R Block has helped millions of small business owners and self-employed individuals with their small business taxes. And now, our Block Advisors small business certified tax pros, who average 12 years of experience, are ready to also serve clients’ year-round bookkeeping and payroll needs, with 100% accuracy guaranteed.” said Orosco.