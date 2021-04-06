How to Increase Your Productivity Studying Online

(STL.News) In recent years, the global epidemiological situation made the whole world go online wherever it was possible. As a result, it became even more usual for students to check essay writing service reviews, complete academic assignments, and look for learning materials online. Total digitalization made everyone learn how to study at home effectively.

The world is still demanding everyone to refresh their knowledge all the time. It’s not only about students reading proessaywriting reviews and looking for professional assistance on the web. It’s about everyone. Everyone needs to learn how to learn in the digital world. Here below, you’ll find some useful tips about improving your ability to study. It is possible to remain a perfect

the student even at home where everything seems to distract you on purpose.

Set Up Your Workplace

The decision to study in a bed with a laptop on your knees is physically uncomfortable at first. No, you can prepare for exams while lying on a sofa or craft your thesis paper sitting in an armchair. That’s what you can see on those photos published all over the web. It seems romantic and cool, and it may feel like that. But the point is, studying without a workplace is significantly less effective.

So, try to create a workspace devoted exclusively to studying. Make sure it is as comfortable for you as possible. Keeping all the necessary items at hand is useful, too. Additionally, regular studying in a specially adjusted place will make your brain “tune” on the active way right after you’re there soon.

Exclude Distraction

You know about that, don’t you? Well, switching off your Wi-Fi is impossible nowadays if you want to study effectively. At least, you can try developing personal discipline and stay away from social media websites and other “time stealers” that crowd the web.

And yes, it would be cool if you turned the smartphone’s “Do not disturb” mode on. Modern devices allow choosing exclusive settings for the most important contacts. Spend some time in the evening to adjust them correctly. That’s how you won’t miss an emergency call from your family while studying, for instance.

Have a Plan

Mostly, students start studying seriously only when the exam session time comes close. Sometimes, it is a compulsory measure. However, there is nothing to say about effectiveness in that case.

In case you want to gain real knowledge, it is worth spending some time to set up a learning schedule with precise deadlines. When there is a known deadline, you become more thorough about studying in general and planning minor process details in particular. A plan can also serve as an additional motivation source, though it is always individual.

Define Your Best Info Channel

People can get information via different channels, so try to find which one suits you the most. Do you memorize things better while listening to your lecturer, reading the topical texts, or writing the info down on your own? It’s not something you can choose, though, and it is always great to know personal features.

For example, if your memory works better via listening to people, you might want to record your online classes and then listen to your lecturer as many times as you need after that. Adjust your study methods to your strengths, and you’ll definitely be more productive.

Multitasking Doesn’t Work.

It’s a frequent thing for students: they try to switch between their exam preparation, book reading, chatting with mates, and watching YouTube videos. They call it “multitasking” and think

that’s how they can do more things in less time.

However, that switching will take more of your energy than the study or rest themselves. Actually, it is much better to focus on a single thing until you finish it. That’s how you understand

the point and do everything well.

Additionally, the feeling of constant run and time deficiency also fades away after you stop trying to do all the tasks simultaneously. Focus, and move to your planned goals gradually.

Have Breaks

Resting is critical for productive studying in both offline and online modes. Sometimes, you may feel there is not enough time to read and learn that big chapter, but the point is that you need

short breaks, even in that case. Otherwise, you’re bound to get tired and fail to remember anything after.

Practice

To keep new knowledge with you for long, it’s not enough to study things perfectly just once. The information you don’t use regularly is bound to get transferred to the passive memory zone

of your brain.

If you want to stay effective during your studies and remain qualified after graduation, try to use everything you study somehow. Apply new skills, provide discussions, write topical articles,

and continue your self-improvement in any possible way.

To Conclude

It is possible to study online effectively. It is great to have a suitable workspace, exclude distracting factors, and have a studying plan to increase your productivity while studying via the web. It is also cool to know your studying strengths, focus on a single process until it is finished, and keep practicing even after the exam is passed.