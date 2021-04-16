How to Choose a Laptop for Study

(STL.News) Nowadays, every student needs a computer to study. And no, a desktop or laptop PC is not just a pleasant bonus for someone’s inventory like it used to be even a decade ago. It is a necessary, critically important piece of equipment.

The COVID-19 pandemic made a huge impact on all the life fields, including education. Of course, students have been looking for information, checking writersperhour reviews, chatting with friends, and doing other things online far before late 2019 when that bat struck the planet hard. But after the quarantines became real for most countries, many families understood the urgent need to have computers with Internet access at home.

This article is called to show you how to choose a laptop PC for a student. The variety of devices on the market is huge, so you might want to get the optimal computer for the best price. Here is how to do that.

Budget is Key

Actually, the budget you are ready to spend on a laptop is the cornerstone of the entire process. The market of electronic gadgets has its division into segments which is pretty clear. The performance of the offered device directly correlates with the price this or that vendor will want you to pay.

Simply put, there are the following price categories:

Under $300: Entry Level

These are so-called “Chromebooks.” You understand that word’s meaning, don’t you? In case you only need your laptop to let you surf the web, watch videos, place orders on sites like assignmentgeek from time to time, write papers on your own, and attend online lectures in Zoom, these entry-level portable PCs will cut it for you.

Between $300 and $700: Mid-Range

It is the category of laptops frequently called “multimedia” devices. Unlike Chromebooks running under the Google Chrome OS and having small storage capacity, middle-class laptops are designed to work with Windows. With the price growth, the laptops gain displays with higher matrix resolutions, more powerful central processing units, and more RAM (8 to 16 gigabytes).

The device of this price category can offer you smooth OS performance, good multimedia functioning, comfort with preparing presentations, and even basic content creation (in case the laptop is packed with at least 4-core CPU) and a low-end online gaming experience (AMD Vega 8 integrated GPU).

Between $700 and $1100: Upper-Class

These devices can either be called “gaming laptops” or “ultrabooks.” A gaming laptop between these two price points can also be a worthy choice for a student who needs enough performance to run specialized software (for instance, studying architecture, 2D/3D design, programming, etc.). Devices above $700 can have a discrete GPU that is good for running games relatively smoothly and accelerating such apps like Adobe PhotoShop.

On the other hand, there is the ultrabook. This device is more suitable for business purposes and any user spending much time away from any plug. Ultrabooks combine a small form factor, a high-end display, a top-class CPU, and an ultimately efficient battery. If you need your device to have over 10 hours of battery lifetime, this one is for you. The downside is obvious: an ultrabook can’t offer you a discrete GPU. For most students, buying such a device means overpaying for the gadget’s design and functions they’ll doubtfully require.

Above $1100: Enthusiast/Pro Segment

These, obviously, can open essayhave for you with no problem. The other thing is that the laptop of this category is some kind of a sports car or a heavy truck depending on the usage case.

Portable gaming rigs of this price point can give you a top-quality video gaming experience with powerful 8+ core CPUs, high-end GPUs, a lot of RAM (16 to 32 GB and more), and large (over 2 TB) storages. You’ll definitely be able to relax playing the latest games in the evening after classes with such a laptop at hand.

Just like those of the previous category, the devices at this price point will suit the needs of the most demanding users, including graduate students and professionals using resource-taking software on purpose. Though, they might frequently prefer considering a desktop PC as their main high-performance rig.

Summary

The choice of a laptop for a student mainly depends on their estimated budget. Entry-level devices are the cheapest and okay with web surfing and basic office tasks. Multimedia laptops are the universal ones: they will suit regular students who want smoothness from their computers and those who need their device to be capable of processing some “heavier” software. Gaming rigs, ultrabooks, and pro laptops are mostly not worth the money unless a student actually knows how they will use the bonus hardware performance for that high price.

For most students, it will be enough to get a mid-range laptop. A device of that category can process all the studying tasks with little to no problem while you won’t pay extra funds for the features and performance capabilities you don’t really need as a student.