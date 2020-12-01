How loneliness takes its toll during the COVID-19 pandemic

(STL.News) ‘Control It’ – Being alone, together – In episode 2 of #AllHailTheLockdown Ali Rae explores loneliness, mental health and the coping mechanisms we’ve used to gain a sense of control during times of uncertainty.

She speaks with psychologist and neurologist Julianne Holt-Lunstad about the impact of loneliness on our physical health and sociologist Eric Klinenberg about why social solidarity, not just social distancing, keeps us healthy during lockdown. She also connects with emergency psychologists Roberta Brivio in Italy and Cui Can in China, to discuss their roles in helping the public manage uncertainty, fear and isolation.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Al Jazeera News

