How likely are foreign holidays this summer?

(STL.News) With Covid-19 cases falling and vaccinations rising, what will it take to start travelling again this summer? And can international travel resume without ‘vaccine passports’?

The possibility of giving people ‘vaccine passports’ to allow a return to international travel is being debated in the UK and elsewhere.

The UK government is yet to say it would support such a move, but former prime minister Tony Blair and Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis are among those calling for their introduction.

With the government confirming all over-50s in UK to be offered vaccine by May, what’s the likelihood of international travel plans this summer?

Newsnight’s Policy Editor Lewis Goodall reports. Kirsty Wark is joined by Dr Mike Tildesley, member of SPI-M, which provides infectious disease modelling evidence to SAGE, Spanish MEP who sits on the EU’s committee on transport & tourism José Ramón Bauzá and Assistant Professor in Global Health Policy and LSE, Clare Wenham.

