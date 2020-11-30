General

How COVID-19 survivors bearing consequences even after testing negative

November 30, 2020
(STL.News) Many people with serious cases of COVID-19 are dealing with its long term effects months after leaving the hospital. Fatigue, shortness of breath, hair loss, muscle pain remain a few of them.

