Houston: Marvellous Eghaghe Arrested for International Money Laundering

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Houston Man, Marvellous Eghaghe Arrested for International Money Laundering Conspiracy Stretching From the U.S. Virgin Islands to Nigeria

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced today that Marvellous Eghaghe was arrested in Houston, Texas in connection with international wire fraud and money laundering schemes.

According to the indictment filed in the case, Eghaghe created a Texas company and an associated bank account that he used to funnel money fraudulently obtained from victims in the United States Virgin Islands, Alabama, Texas and Colombia.

Part of the scheme involved “spoofing,” in which perpetrators intrude upon victims’ business email communications by setting up an email address similar to that of one of the legitimate participants, thereby diverting money transfers to unknown subjects inside and outside of the United States.  The indictment also alleges that in another instance, coconspirators forged over $2 million in checks from the account of an unsuspecting business.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.  It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Brooks.

An indictment is merely a formal charging document, and it is not evidence of guilt.  Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

