Houston: Christopher Schulgen admits to distribute meth

Houston man, Christopher Schulgen admits to attempting to distribute meth from RGV

CORPUS CHRISTI, TS (STL.News) A 34-year-old Houston resident has entered a guilty plea in Corpus Christi federal court to transporting nearly 40 kilograms of pure meth with the intent to distribute, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Dec. 24, 2020, Christopher Schulgen approached the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint near Sarita driving a Toyota Camry. Upon arrival, a K-9 alerted to his vehicle. Authorities referred him to secondary inspection where they discovered 44 bundles of a white powdery substance. They were located under the back seat, in factory voids of the door panels and the rear quarter panels of the vehicle.

Law enforcement determined the content of the bundles to be 39.58 kilograms of pure meth with an estimated street value of $800,000.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales will impose sentencing June 2. At that time, Schulgen faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Popejoy is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today