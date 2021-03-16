Horse Looking Indicted for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Parmelee Man, William Henry Horse Looking Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

William Henry Horse Looking, age 39, was indicted on March 9, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Horse Looking was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in April 2009. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between September 10, 2020, and March 12, 2021, Horse Looking, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Horse Looking is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Horse Looking was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today