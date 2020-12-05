Horrible clash US Navy, China as Beijing pushed away US warships to South China Sea

(STL.News) Clash warships between the US and China in SOUTH CHINA SEA, when two warships came within 45 yards of each other, with Beijing “trying to push the United States navy ship, out of the way in the territory”.

The incident shared by the United States Navy, displayed just how close a Chinese vessel came to its United States, as counterparts the forces undertook freedom of navigation patrols in South China Sea.

YouTube video provided courtesy of The US Military News

