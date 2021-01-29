Parmelee Man, Matthew M. Horned Eagle Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

(STL.News) United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer.

Matthew M. Horned Eagle, Jr., age 31, was indicted on January 12, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on January 27, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on April 13, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota, Horned Eagle did forcibly assault, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved physical contact. The Indictment further alleges that on November 27, 2020, Horned Eagle did forcibly assault, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with a law enforcement officer who was employed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and that such conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

The charges are merely accusations and Horned Eagle is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

Horned Eagle was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today