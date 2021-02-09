General

Honduras: Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced For Illegal Reentry

Honduras: Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced For Illegal Reentry

Honduran National, Angel Roberto Lopez Sentenced To More Than Twenty Months’ Imprisonment For Illegal Reentry

Orlando, FA (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton has sentenced Angel Roberto Lopez (35, Honduras) to 21 months in federal prison for illegal reentry into the United States after deportation.  Roberto Lopez had pleaded guilty on November 16, 2020.

According to court documents, Roberto Lopez had previously been deported from the United States to Honduras on five occasions.  On September 4, 2015, Roberto Lopez was convicted of felony battery with great bodily harm after deportation, a felony offense.  Following his conviction, Roberto Lopez illegally reentered the United States.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO).  It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry B. Livanos.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

