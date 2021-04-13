Honduran: Jose Luiz Suarez Sentenced for Illegal Reentry

Honduran Man, Jose Luiz Suarez Sentenced to 21 Months in Federal Prison for Illegal Reentry

Greenbelt, MD (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte sentenced Jose Luiz Suarez, age 30, a Honduran citizen residing in Germantown, Maryland, to 21 months in prison for illegal reentry after being removed from the United States as a result of a previous felony conviction.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner Field Office Director Francisco Madrigal of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore; and Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, Suarez unlawfully entered the United States on July 5, 1999. On September 27, 2012, Suarez was sentenced to five years of imprisonment with all but three years suspended after being convicted of accessory after the fact. On March 14, 2014, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a removal order. Suarez was removed to Honduras from the United States on April 4, 2014. On June 25, 2019, Suarez was found in Montgomery County, Maryland while being treated for an arm injury resulting from an altercation in a restaurant. Suarez provided a false name and false information about the events leading up to his injuries to police. Soon after, he was arrested on several state charges, including providing a false statement to an officer.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended ERO and the Montgomery Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Fansler and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Morgan, who prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today