Homestead: Clayton Murphy Sentenced for Dealing Drugs

Homestead Man, Clayton Murphy Sentenced to 12 Years for Dealing Drugs that Caused Two Overdoses, One Resulting in Death

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Homestead, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 12 years of incarceration and 6 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Chief United States District Judge Mark A. Hornak imposed the sentence on Clayton Murphy, age 45, of Homestead, Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, Murphy distributed and possessed with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl on three separate occasions. On one occasion, the individual who received narcotics supplied by Murphy overdosed and died. On another occasion, another individual who received narcotics from Murphy overdosed, but was revived by Narcan.

Prior to imposing sentence, Chief Judge Hornak stated that the sentence, which the parties had agreed was appropriate, was reasonable in light of the significant consequences of the Murphy’s conduct, as well Murphy’s willingness to accept responsibility for his actions and their consequences.

Assistant United States Attorney Doug Maloney prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Murphy.

