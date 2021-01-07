Categories: Politics

Homeland Security Secretary Wolf Condemns Violence at The U.S. Capitol

(STL.News) The US Department of Homeland Security released the following statement:

“What transpired yesterday was tragic and sickening. While I have consistently condemned political violence on both sides of the aisle, specifically violence directed at law enforcement, we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends.  This is unacceptable.  These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.

DHS takes the safety and security of all Americans very seriously—it’s at the core of our mission to defend our homeland.  Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans.  Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice—regardless of political motivations.  After a challenging and saddening 2020, it’s time for every American to respect each other and the rule of law in 2021.

I will remain in my position until the end of the Administration to ensure the Department’s focus remains on the serious threats facing our country and an orderly transition to President-elect Biden’s DHS team.”

40 mins ago

