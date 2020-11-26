Hollygrove Man, Nrian Tillman Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) BRIAN TILLMAN, a/k/a “Cosca,” a/k/a “Costa,” a/k/a “Speedy,” age 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin and over 28 grams of cocaine base and a quantity of marijuana in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(D) and 846. TILLMAN faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, at least four years of Supervised Release and a $100.00 special assessment fee.

TILLMAN and his co-conspirators sold drugs in the Hollygrove neighborhood in and around a corner-store named “Mel’s” in 2017 and 2018. TILLMAN was intercepted on a Title III wiretap arranging to purchase and/or sell heroin and cocaine base during multiple days in March and April of 2018.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans Gang Task Force. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Myles Ranier and Kathryn McHugh.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

