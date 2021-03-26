Hollygrove: Corey Johnson Sentenced for Selling Narcotics

Hollygrove Man, Corey Johnson Sentenced To 87 Months for Selling Narcotics

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) On March 24, 2021, United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced COREY JOHNSON, age 30, a resident of New Orleans, to 87 months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and cocaine base, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 841 and 846. JOHNSON will be on Supervised Release for three years following his release from prison. Additionally, JOHNSON was sentenced to pay an $100 special assessment fee.

JOHNSON pleaded guilty on December 30, 2020, to conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine base with members of a drug trafficking organization based in the Hollygrove neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, that operated in and around a corner grocery store. JOHNSON was intercepted multiple times on an FBI wiretap arranging to sell heroin and cocaine base to people seeking narcotics.

U. S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans Gang Task Force. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Myles Ranier and Kathryn McHugh.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today