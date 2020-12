(STL.News) Retail sales rose three percent during the holiday shopping season, according to a report by Mastercard. The increase was driven by a shift to online shopping, which rose 49% from a year ago. Steve Sadove, former chairman of Saks Inc. and CEO and now a senior advisor for Mastercard, joined “Squawk Box” on to discuss.



