High Springs: Torrey Tythoneus Sentenced Multiple Offenses

High Springs Man, Torrey Tythoneus White Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking And Firearm Offenses

GAINESVILLE, FL (STL.News) Torrey Tythoneus White of High Springs, Florida, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to numerous drug trafficking and firearm charges. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence, which was handed down on Monday.

“Drug trafficking is a blight on all our communities, and this case reflects how our communities can fight back through effective cooperation among local, state, and federal authorities,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “It sends a message to drug traffickers everywhere that we will find you, we will prosecute you, and we will punish you.”

White, a member of the Black Gangster Disciples street gang, was the leader of a drug-trafficking organization responsible for distributing crack cocaine in High Springs, Florida. On several occasions, White traded crack cocaine for firearms, and on one occasion traded crack cocaine for a set of body armor. Between January and March 2019, the FBI used a confidential source to make a series of controlled purchases of crack cocaine from White before executing a search warrant at his residence. The search led to the discovery of over $600 in cash, crack cocaine, and multiple firearms.

“A critical part of the FBI mission is to rid our communities of violent gangs and drug offenders who terrorize our neighborhoods,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Rachel L. Rojas. “This case represents the epitome of law enforcement agencies working together to target violent gangs and dismantle drug-trafficking organizations and restore safety and security in our communities. Criminals should know that our work won’t stop here. The FBI remains fully committed to working side-by-side with our federal, state and local partners on the Safe Streets Task Force to collectively pursue violent gangs and their leadership wherever they may operate.”

White pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, arising from separate incidents. White was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, followed by 8 years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida also prosecuted two lower-level drug traffickers working for White. Frank Rushing was sentenced on September 1, 2020, to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release, and Carl White was sentenced on February 8, 2021, to 18 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release, with the first six months of release spent in a halfway house.

These sentences resulted from an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Gainesville Resident Office Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the High Springs Police Department, and the Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force.

An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation led to the investigation and prosecution of these three defendants. OCDETF is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking. OCDETF is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional-level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to take down criminal organizations and seize assets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today