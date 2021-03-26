Hermitage: Dustin R. Golub Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Mercer County Roofing and Siding Business Owner, Dustin R. Golub Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Mercer County pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of tax evasion, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Dustin R. Golub, 35, of Hermitage, PA 16148 pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that for the calendar years 2016, 2017 and 2018, Golub intentionally failed to report a total of approximately $3,791,891.00 in gross receipts from his business, Penn Ohio Roofing and Siding. Instead of depositing all of his business receipts into his business operating accounts, he attempted to conceal business receipts by spreading them among nine different personal bank accounts, including four personal accounts in the names of his children. Additionally, the Court was advised that, despite multiple warnings, Golub intentionally kept his bank transactions under $10,000 to avoid the bank’s currency transaction reports. The total tax loss to the United States is $438,134.00.

Judge Hardy scheduled sentencing for July 29, 2021. The law provides for a total sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court released Golub on a $25,000 bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Golub.

