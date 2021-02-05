Henry Williams Sentenced For Defrauding Holiday Inn

Rochester Man, Henry Williams Going To Prison For 4 1/2 Years For Defrauding Holiday Inn

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Henry Williams, 55, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of wire fraud, was sentenced to serve 55 months in prison by U.S. District Chief Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. He was also sentenced to serve 12 months in prison for violating the terms of supervised release imposed in connection with an earlier conviction for fraud, and pay restitution totaling $5,649.98.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who handled the case, stated that the defendant was on supervised release following a 2016 conviction for bank fraud in the Western District of New York, when he began working at the front desk of the Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown. In January 2020, Williams began using the hotel’s point of sale machine fraudulently to load and attempt to load hundreds of thousands of dollars onto credit/debit cards that he controlled. The defendant impersonated various hotel managers while making phone calls to the hotel’s card payment processor in furtherance of his scheme. Williams also attempted to cover his tracks and conceal his involvement in the fraud by impersonating a hotel employee and making false complaints of criminal activity by another hotel employee.

The defendant successfully stole approximately $4,871.58 in fraudulent funds. He also attempted over a period of time to obtain more than $840,000 in additional fraudulent funds.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and the U.S. Probation Department, under the direction of Chief Probation Officer Timothy Englerth.

