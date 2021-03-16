Former correctional employee, Heather D. Obrad admits to sexual contact with inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Heather D. Obrad, a correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, has admitted to having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad is facing up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today