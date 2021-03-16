General

Heather D. Obrad admits to sexual contact with inmate

ByEditor 4

Mar 16, 2021 , , , ,

Former correctional employee, Heather D. Obrad admits to sexual contact with inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Heather D. Obrad, a correctional employee at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton, has admitted to having inappropriate contact with an inmate, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Obrad, of Granville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of “Abusive Sexual Contact.” Obrad, 27, a secretary at FCI Hazelton, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.

Obrad is facing up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

St. Francis: Tanner Kills Enemy Indicted for Failure to Register

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

Left Hand Bull Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4
General

Colorado: James Renwick Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Mar 16, 2021 Editor 4