Haywood County: Donnie Ray King Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Haywood County Man, Donnie Ray King Sentenced to Over 5 Years in Federal Prison for Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jackson, TN (STL.News) Donnie Ray King, 41, of Whiteville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. D. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to information presented in court, on December 5, 2018, a Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a residence in Whiteville, Tennessee to follow up on a stolen car report. Earlier that day, King’s mother reported to law enforcement that King had stolen her vehicle and her phone. When law enforcement arrived at King’s mother’s home, she said that King had returned her car and left walking on Hillville Road. The deputy later observed a male standing on the property of an old school nearby who identified himself as “Donnie King.” King advised that he had a gun in his boot and was immediately placed into custody. The deputy then recovered an unloaded Ruger, Model SR9, 9mm pistol in King’s left boot, and a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition for the Ruger in his right boot.

King is a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of two counts of statutory rape in Crockett County in 2000, aggravated assault in Shelby County in 2007, Violation of the Sex Offender Registry in Crockett County in 2008, and manufacturing methamphetamine in Carroll County in 2012. As a result of his felony convictions, King is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

On December 8, 2020, Chief U.S. District Judge S. Thomas Anderson sentenced King to 70 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “As a multiple prior convicted felon, King has already disrespected the law and shown a manifest disregard for the rights of others. As a result, his possession of firearm and ammunition continues to threaten the security of his fellow citizens. This sentence accomplishes what his prior state sentences and probation could not – just punishment for his recidivism and incapacitation that will protect public safety.”

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Morrow prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today