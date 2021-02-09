General

Hawaii: Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area Improvements Planned

ByPublisher3

Feb 9, 2021 ,
Hawaii: Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area Improvements Planned

Honolulu,  HI (STL.News) Park improvements at Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area, on O‘ahu begin next week.  Improvements include the repaving and expansion of the parking area, walkway replacement and new pathways to the picnic area.  New speed bumps will be added. The project includes repairs to the pavilion and comfort stations, as well as the removal of tree hazards.

People are asked to avoid construction areas for their own safety.  There will be constant construction traffic, moving equipment, site work, material and debris removal, and other construction related activities.

Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area will be open with these exceptions:

  • PARK CLOSED: 2/17 to 3/2 – full park closure for tree removal in parking and day use areas.
  • ENTRY ROAD & PARKING LOT CLOSED: 4/05 to 4/28 – repaving, speed bump installation and finishing work
  • PARTIAL CLOSURE OF PARKING LOT SECTIONS: 2/17 to 3/24 – site work for expanded parking areas, limited parking available

The contractor for this project is Hawaii Works, Inc. and the overall estimated project cost is $1,120,627 with a completion expected in June.

 

By Publisher3

Related Post

General

Hawaii DHHL: Papak¯lea kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

UAE probe close to orbit of Mars

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Missouri Auto Accident – One Death, Two Serious Injuries – Festus, MO

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

South Africa: W.H.O warns against dismissing AstraZeneca vaccine

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Intuit Adjusts Second Quarter Outlook – Late Opening to the Tax Season

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Hawaii: Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area Improvements Planned

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Hawaii DHHL: Papak¯lea kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3