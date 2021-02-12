Hawaii Mandatory Flood Insurance Required for Kauai Property Owners

Kaua‘i Property Owners May Be Faced With Mandatory Flood Insurance Requirements On February 26

Hanapepe & Waimea Rivers & Moloa‘a Stream & Bay Areas Impacted

Lihue, HI (STL.News) New FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) will become effective on February 26, 2021 and could impact a property’s flood risk and requirements for federally mandated flood insurance. The DLNR, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Kaua‘i County are informing property owners and renters that updated flood studies for the Hanapepe

and Waimea rivers and Moloa‘a stream and bay may have changed property’s flood risk.

The new maps include changes to the FIRM for Moloa‘a Stream near Moloa‘a Bay and reclassified areas behind the Waimea and Hanapepe Levees to Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHA).

It is important that owners and renters review the revised FIRMs to understand how these changes could affect mortgages, mandatory flood insurance requirements, and/or plans to build and develop on affected properties.

Anyone impacted by the upcoming map change, should contact their insurance agents before February 26th to discuss possible cost saving options. Anyone needing an agent or wanting additional information on flood insurance, can visit the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) website at www.floodsmart.gov or contact the NFIP Help Center at 1-877-336-2627.

DLNR is the state agency responsible for assisting in the coordination of the NFIP between FEMA and Kaua‘i County.