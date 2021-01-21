Thursday, January 21WE ARE OPEN TO ACCEPT GUEST POSTS

Hawaii Governor David Ige Statement on DOE Budget

HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) Due to the pandemic and subsequent reduction in revenues, we anticipated that the Dept. of Education, which is the largest general funded department, would have to take a 10% cut to its budget.  However, with additional federal funds and more optimistic revenue projections by the Council on Revenues, we are able to reset the department’s target reductions to 2.5%.  This represents about $123 million dollars that we can now restore to our public-school classrooms so our students can be set on the path to prosperity and success.

READ  Texas Governor Abbott Statement On Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty