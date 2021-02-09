General

Hawaii DHHL: Papak¯lea kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

ByPublisher3

Feb 9, 2021 , ,
Hawaii DHHL: Papak?lea-kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

Papak¯lea,  HI (STL.News) The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractors G70 and The Limtiaco Consulting Group, Inc., will conduct inspections of drainage and sewer easements, along with a construction access assessment in the Papak?lea-Kewalo community on February 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Work will be conducted on and around select parcels that include lots with existing drain and sewer easements and lots that have been selected to provide an access easement.

The project will ultimately aim to mitigate potential erosion and slope instability conditions.

Homesteaders who live in areas that will be impacted or whose property will need to be accessed for the inspections have been notified directly via postal mail.

These onsite inspections are critically needed to be able to plan, access, and construct Kapahu Street Slope Improvements.

By Publisher3

Related Post

General

Hawaii: Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area Improvements Planned

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

UAE probe close to orbit of Mars

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Missouri Auto Accident – One Death, Two Serious Injuries – Festus, MO

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Health

South Africa: W.H.O warns against dismissing AstraZeneca vaccine

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
Business

Intuit Adjusts Second Quarter Outlook – Late Opening to the Tax Season

Feb 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Hawaii: Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area Improvements Planned

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3
General

Hawaii DHHL: Papak¯lea kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

Feb 9, 2021 Publisher3