Hawaii DHHL: Papak¯lea kewalo Drainage & Sewer Easement Inspections

Papak¯lea, HI (STL.News) The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractors G70 and The Limtiaco Consulting Group, Inc., will conduct inspections of drainage and sewer easements, along with a construction access assessment in the Papak?lea-Kewalo community on February 16, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Work will be conducted on and around select parcels that include lots with existing drain and sewer easements and lots that have been selected to provide an access easement.

The project will ultimately aim to mitigate potential erosion and slope instability conditions.

Homesteaders who live in areas that will be impacted or whose property will need to be accessed for the inspections have been notified directly via postal mail.

These onsite inspections are critically needed to be able to plan, access, and construct Kapahu Street Slope Improvements.