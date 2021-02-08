Hawaii DCCA: Enrollment For Health Insurance Coverage

Dcca News Release: Hawaii Residents Encouraged To Review 2021 Special Enrollment Period For Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

Honolulu, HI (STL.News) The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging Hawaii residents to visit HealthCare.gov, following President Biden’s Executive Order that provides a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage.

Starting on February 15, 2021, and continuing through May 15, 2021, HealthCare.gov will make a SEP available in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application can access the special enrollment through HealthCare.gov or the Marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596.

“It’s been almost year since a public health emergency was declared due to COVID-19 and the emergency continues. As we continue to tackle this pandemic, it is more critical than ever to ensure that Hawaii’s uninsured and underinsured have access to affordable healthcare,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin Hayashida. “This special enrollment period allows individuals and families a chance to get comprehensive health insurance coverage if they qualify.”

This SEP opportunity will not involve any new application questions or require consumers to provide any new information not otherwise required to determine eligibility and enroll in coverage. In addition, consumers will not need to provide any documentation of a qualifying event (e.g., loss of a job or birth of a child), which is typically required for SEP eligibility.