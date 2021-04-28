  • Wed. Apr 28th, 2021
Hawaii: Child’s Death Attributed To Covid-19

Maryam Shah

Apr 28, 2021
HONOLULU, HI (STL.News) The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) regrets having to report the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death, a child age 0-10 years old.

The child, a boy with known underlying health conditions, and his parents were visiting Hawai‘i from another state.  He experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arriving in the islands and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawai‘i.

There have been 479 deaths in Hawai‘i in which COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

