Has the world ignored South Sudan?

(STL.News) Humanitarian groups are warning 60% of South Sudan’s population will face ‘catastrophic’ famine.

That is if aid cannot reach areas affected by floods, violence and the pandemic.

A joint report by three UN agencies, says 6.5 million people in the region are facing starvation and that number could rise.

Aid agencies blame the worsening situation on violence that has made it impossible to produce food, and dangerous and difficult to deliver aid.

Last month, the UN released $7m in emergency funding to try to avert famine.

So, what can be done to save Africa’s youngest country?

YouTube video provided Al Jazeera News

