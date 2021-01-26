Harvey: James Tassin Charged With Clean Water Act Violation

Harvey Man, James Tassin Charged With Clean Water Act Violation from 2016 Oil Spill

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office announced that JAMES TASSIN, age 50, of Harvey, was charged on January 25, 2021with violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill in 2016.

According to the Bill of Information, TASSIN negligently discharged a harmful quantity of oil into a navigable water of the United States, upon adjoining shorelines, and affecting the United States’ natural resources. The spill took place on September 5, 2016, on the edge of Bay Long near the Chenier Ronquille barrier island, which is east of Grand Isle.

If convicted, TASSIN faces up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, and up to one year of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. A bill of information is merely a charge, and the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Commerce’s Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas D. Moses is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today