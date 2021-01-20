Hartford: Tylon Hicks Sentenced for Distributing Fentanyl

Hartford Man, Tylon Hicks Sentenced to More Than 6 Years in Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that TYLON HICKS, 44, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Michael P. Shea to 77 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in August 2019, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force received information that Tylon Hicks’ brother, Troy Hicks, was involved in the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. On August 14, 2019, investigators engaged a cooperating source to purchase fentanyl from Troy Hicks. Troy Hicks instructed the source to meet him at a restaurant in East Hartford to complete the transaction. Troy Hicks and Tylon Hicks were arrested after they arrived together at the meeting location and a search of Tylon Hicks’ person revealed approximately 48 grams of fentanyl. A search of the vehicle they arrived in also revealed approximately 103 dose bags of fentanyl and approximately three grams of cocaine.

Tylon Hicks has a criminal history that dates to 1993, and he was on parole for a felony drug conviction when he committed this offense.

Tylon Hicks has been detained since his arrest. On October 9, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Troy Hicks pleaded guilty to drug and firearm offenses and awaits sentencing.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today