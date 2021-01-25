Hartford: Nathaniel DeJesus Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Hartford Man, Nathaniel DeJesus Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl and Crack Distribution Offenses

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that NATHANIEL DeJESUS, 21, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2019, after a spate of gun violence in Hartford, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, DEA, Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation targeting gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in north Hartford. During the investigation, investigators made controlled purchases of fentanyl and crack cocaine from DeJesus.

DeJesus was arrested on state charges on August 28, 2019. At the time of his arrest he possessed fentanyl and crack packaged for distribution.

On September 13, 2019, DeJesus was arrested on federal narcotics distribution charges. On that date, a search of his Andover Street residence revealed approximately 73 grams of fentanyl, more than two grams of crack, and items used to process and package narcotics for street sale.

DeJesus has been detained since September 13, 2019. On February 26, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base (“crack”).

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont, Jr.

