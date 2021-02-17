Hartford: Jason Figueroa Sentenced for Multiple Offenses

Gang Member, Jason Figueroa Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Prison for Gun and Drug Offenses

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JASON FIGUEROA, also known as “Hood” and “Hoodie,” 31, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley to 87 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for crack cocaine distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department into the trafficking of narcotics and associated violence in Hartford’s South End by members and associates of the Almighty Latin Kings Nation (“Latin Kings”). In December 2019, investigators learned that Figueroa, a member of the Latin Kings, was distributing crack cocaine, and that he possessed several firearms at his Franklin Avenue residence. Between December 2019 and March 2020, law enforcement made six controlled purchases of crack from Figueroa.

On March 23, 2020, Figueroa was the victim of shooting on Bond Street and suffered gunshot injuries to his face. On April 8, 2020, while Figueroa was hospitalized, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of his residence and seized eight firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and assorted gun paraphernalia. The firearms included a handgun capable of discharging shotgun shells, and a “ghost” gun with a laser sight. Four of the firearms recovered from the residence were reported stolen.

Figueroa was arrested on April 23, 2020. While incarcerated, Figueroa was recorded on a prison call discussing retaliation for the shooting on March 23.

Figueroa’s criminal history includes two state felony firearm convictions.

Figueroa has been detained since his arrest. On November 23, 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine base (“crack”), and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division provided valuable assistance to the investigation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today