Hartford: Isaiah Halliday Sentenced for Violent Robberies

Hartford Man, Isaiah Halliday Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Violent Robberies

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that ISAIAH HALLIDAY, 21, of Hartford, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 108 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for committing violent robberies that victimized several individuals who sought to purchase items over mobile classifieds web apps.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between September and November 2017, Halliday and others committed several robberies in Hartford during they lured would-be customers with real or nonexistent items posted to mobile classifieds web apps, such as Offer Up, Letgo and Craigslist, through the use of a fake account. Upon arrival, the customers were robbed of money and cell phones. On each occasion, Halliday threatened the victims with a handgun or what appeared to be a handgun.

On November 11, 2017, Hartford Police officers responded to a location on Blue Hills Avenue in response to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the victim stated that he had traveled to Mansfield Street in Hartford to meet with an individual he contacted on Offer Up to purchase an iPhone. When he arrived, Halliday approached the front passenger door of his vehicle and pointed a black handgun at him. After the victim attempted to drive away, Halliday fired one round at him, striking him in the right forearm.

Also, in September 2017, three victims were shot at as they fled the scene of a robbery. During a robbery in October 2017, Halliday put a gun, or what appeared to be a gun, to a victim’s chest and demanded the victim’s money and cell phone.

Halliday has been detained since his arrest on November 17, 2017. On February 16, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Hartford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today