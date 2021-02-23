General

Hartford: Elias Guzman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl, Crack

Editor 4

Hartford Gang Member, Elias Guzman Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl, Crack

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that ELIAS GUZMAN, also known as “Bebo” and “Fat Boy,” 29, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an FBI Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department investigation into drug trafficking and related criminal acts committed by members and associates of the Los Solidos and Latin Kings street gangs in Hartford’s South End.  Between November 2019 and March 2020, investigators made six controlled purchases of crack cocaine and/or fentanyl from Guzman, a member of the Latin Kings.  Most of the drug sales occurred at Guzman’s residence on Benton Street.

Guzman has been detained since his arrest on April 8, 2020.  On October 14, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, fentanyl and cocaine base (“crack”).

Guzman’s criminal history includes four state convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 and involved his possession of eight firearms, ammunition, gun paraphernalia, and assorted drugs, including crack and heroin/fentanyl.  He was on special parole at the time of his federal arrest in April 2020.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, New Britain Police Department, West Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.  This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Leaming.

