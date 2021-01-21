Hartford: Demorse Kelley Admits Assaulting an Employee

Hartford Man, Demorse Kelley Admits Assaulting U.S. Postal Service Employee

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that DEMORSE KELLEY, 39, of Hartford, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 7, 2019, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was sorting mail inside her postal delivery van that was parked on Sigourney Street in Hartford. Kelley approached the van from the sidewalk, slid the side door of the van so that it was fully open and then spoke to the letter carrier. Kelley commented the letter carrier on her appearance and asked her for a hug and for her phone number. Kelley then climbed into the postal van and allowed the door to close behind him. He then touched the letter carrier’s leg below her shorts, made sexual advances and obstructed the letter carrier’s ability to exit. The letter carrier was eventually able to exit the van and called Hartford Police, who arrested Kelley later that day.

Judge Dooley scheduled sentencing for April 15, 2021, at which time Kelley faces a maximum term of imprisonment of eight years.

Kelley, who has unrelated state charges pending, has been detained since his arrest.

This matter is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Hartford Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today