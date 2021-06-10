Hartford: Cabrera-Vasquez Sentenced for Selling Oxycodone

Hartford Man, Raul Cabrera-Vasquez Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Selling Oxycodone out of His New Britain Grocery Store

(STL.News) Leonard C. Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that RAUL CABRERA-VASQUEZ, also known as “Edgar,” 50, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 48 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing oxycodone from his New Britain grocery store.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the sentencing occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the summer of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and the New Britain Police Department.began investigating individuals who were selling oxycodone pills from Elzier Grocery, located at 1485 Corbin Avenue in New Britain. Cabrera-Vasquez owned and helped operate Elzier Grocery. Between July and December 2019, investigators made multiple controlled purchases of oxycodone pills from Cabrera-Perez and others at the store.

On February 26, 2020, court authorized searches of the Elzier Grocery and a nearby residence revealed more than 1000 oxycodone pills, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers, and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Cabrera-Vasquez was arrested on March 1, 2020. On February 18, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, oxycodone.

Cabrera-Vasquez, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on July 7.

This investigation has been conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad and the New Britain Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Pierpont, Jr.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today