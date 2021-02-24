Harry Elza Gilbert Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

Mason County Man, Harry Elza Gilbert Sentenced to 135 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

COVINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Maysville, Kentucky man, Harry Elza Gilbert, 60, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to his plea agreement, between August and December 2019, Gilbert possessed approximately 125 grams of methamphetamine that was seized by local law enforcement in both Mason and Lewis Counties. Gilbert admitted that intended to distribute the drugs.

Gilbert pled guilty in July 2020.

Under federal law, Gilbert must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, after his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; Johnny W. Bivens, Lewis County Sheriff and Jared Muse, Chief of the Maysville Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maysville Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wade Napier.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today