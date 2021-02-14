Harry Dent: Another Stock Market Prediction – 40% Crash Coming

(STL.News) A 40% correction is coming for the stock market, according to Harry Dent, New York Times best-selling author of Zero Hour. “The Fed is losing absolute control,” he tells our Daniela Cambone in this exclusive interview. While he argues that the crash will be the worst of our lifetime, Dent predicts that the ensuing depression will not be decades-long. The popular pundit also warns that there is nowhere to hide to protect yourself from this crash, “Nothing can save you, not Bitcoin, not gold.” Dent explains how he sees Bitcoin as a superbubble that will correct 95% and why gold will be heading back down to $1,000 an ounce.

Wikipedia page – Harry Dent

YouTube video provided courtesy of Stansberry Research. Published on February 8, 2021